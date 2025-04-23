The week’s bestselling books, April 27
-
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.
3. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.
4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life.
5. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing: $30) Two London teens scarred by World War II find an unexpected ally in a bereaved bookshop owner.
6. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $28) After one perfect date, a couple navigates family crises and long distances.
7. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.
8. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
9. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A dragon rider faces more tests in the “Fourth Wing” sequel.
10. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster: $29) A love triangle unearths dangerous secrets.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. Everything Is Tuberculosis (signed edition) by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28). The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
3. Fahrenheit-182 by Mark Hoppus and Dan Ozzi (Dey Street Books: $33) A memoir from the vocalist, bassist and founding member of pop-punk band Blink-182.
4. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.
5. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.
6. How to Work With Complicated People by Ryan Leak (Maxwell Leadership: $30) Strategies for working effectively with even the most challenging individuals.
7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
8. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.
9. The Next Day by Melinda French Gates (Flatiron Books: $26) The former co-chair of the Gates Foundation recounts pivotal moments in her life.
10. Who Is Government? Michael Lewis, editor (Riverhead Books: $30) A civics lesson from a team of writers and storytellers.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
3. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
4. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
5. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
6. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Penguin Books: $19)
7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Vintage: $19)
8. Wild and Wrangled by Lyla Sage (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $18)
9. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)
10. The Husbands by Holly Gramazio (Vintage: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
4. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)
7. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)
8. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)
9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
10. Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)
