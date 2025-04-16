The week’s bestselling books, April 20
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life.
4. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster: $29) A love triangle unearths dangerous secrets.
5. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Pantheon: $29) A woman fights for freedom in a near-future where even dreams are under surveillance.
6. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $28) After one perfect date, a couple navigates family crises and long distances.
7. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $32) The story of four women and their loves, longings and desires.
8. Isola by Allegra Goodman (The Dial Press: $29) A French noblewoman is marooned on an island.
9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.
10. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. Who Is Government? Michael Lewis, editor (Riverhead Books: $30) A civics lesson from a team of writers and storytellers.
3. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.
4. Everything Is Tuberculosis (signed edition) by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28). The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
5. Becoming HER by Monica Yates (Post Hill Press: $29) A guide to embracing your feminine energy.
6. Fight by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (William Morrow: $32) An inside look at the Biden, Harris and Trump camps during the 2024 battle for the White House.
7. Transcend by Faisal Hoque (Post Hill Press: $30) An exploration of artificial intelligence and the possibilities and dangers it brings.
8. Fahrenheit-182 by Mark Hoppus and Dan Ozzi (Dey Street Books: $33) A memoir from the vocalist, bassist and founding member of pop-punk band Blink-182.
9. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s chronicle of working at Facebook.
10. Miracles and Wonder by Elaine Pagels (Doubleday: $30) The scholar provides a new account of the life of Jesus.
Paperback fiction
1. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Vintage: $19)
5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
6. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Vintage: $18)
7. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
9. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
10. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
4. Eve by Cat Bohannon (Vintage: $20)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
6. Work That’s Worth It by Georgi Enthoven (River Grove Books: $20)
7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
8. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
9. Cuba by Ada Ferrer (Scribner: $21)
10. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (Picador: $18)
