The week’s bestselling books, May 19
Hardcover fiction
1. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) A pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.
2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
3. Long Island by Colm Tóibín (Scribner: $28) The story of a woman alone in a marriage and the bonds she rekindles on her return to the place and people she left behind.
4. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”
5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
6. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.
7. The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books: $30) A magic-infused novel set in the Spanish Golden Age.
8. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.
10. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $28.99) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.
4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health and a plan for a healthier, freer childhood.
5. Knife by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $28) The renowned writer’s searing account of the 2022 attempt on his life.
6. Say More by Jen Psaki (Scribner: $29) The former White House press secretary shares the lessons she’s learned on her path to success.
7. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
8. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian recounts the experiences she and her husband embarked upon in the last years of his life.
9. Coming Home by Brittney Griner, Michelle Burford (Knopf: $30) The WNBA star’s raw account of her detainment in Russia and her journey home.
10. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Murder Your Employer by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
3. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)
4. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)
5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
6. Rouge by Mona Awad (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $19)
7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)
8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)
9. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)
10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
3. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles (Abrams Image: $20)
4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)
6. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)
7. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial: $21)
8. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)
9. Barbarian Days by William Finnegan (Penguin: $19)
10. Born Limitless by Rick Torrison (Ethos Collective: $15)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.