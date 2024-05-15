The week’s bestselling books, May 19

Hardcover fiction

1. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) A pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. Long Island by Colm Tóibín (Scribner: $28) The story of a woman alone in a marriage and the bonds she rekindles on her return to the place and people she left behind.

4. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

6. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

7. The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books: $30) A magic-infused novel set in the Spanish Golden Age.

8. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.

10. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $28.99) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health and a plan for a healthier, freer childhood.

5. Knife by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $28) The renowned writer’s searing account of the 2022 attempt on his life.

6. Say More by Jen Psaki (Scribner: $29) The former White House press secretary shares the lessons she’s learned on her path to success.

7. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

8. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian recounts the experiences she and her husband embarked upon in the last years of his life.

9. Coming Home by Brittney Griner, Michelle Burford (Knopf: $30) The WNBA star’s raw account of her detainment in Russia and her journey home.

10. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.

Paperback fiction

1. Murder Your Employer by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)

4. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

6. Rouge by Mona Awad (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $19)

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

9. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

3. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles (Abrams Image: $20)

4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)

6. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

7. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial: $21)

8. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

9. Barbarian Days by William Finnegan (Penguin: $19)

10. Born Limitless by Rick Torrison (Ethos Collective: $15)