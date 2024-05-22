The week’s bestselling books, May 26

Hardcover fiction

1. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) An irreverent and tender novel about a woman upending her life.

2. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

3. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

4. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

6. Long Island by Colm Tóibín (Scribner: $28) The story of a woman alone in a marriage and the bonds she rekindles on her return to the place and people she left behind.

7. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret.

8. The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books: $30) A magic-infused novel set in the Spanish Golden Age.

9. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $28.99) A fusion of genres and ideas that’s part time-travel romance and part spy thriller.

10. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. Rebel Girl by Kathleen Hanna (Ecco: $30) A memoir by the original rebel girl and legendary frontwoman of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre.

4. Fire in the Hole! by Bob Parsons (Forefront Books: $29) The GoDaddy founder shares his story of success as an entrepreneur.

5. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.

6. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors. 54

7. The Situation Room by George Stephanopoulos, Lisa Dickey (Grand Central: $35) Inside the place where 12 presidential administrations grappled with history-making crises.

8. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Harper: $30) An examination of the hidden world and astonishing capabilities of the plant kingdom.

9. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health and a plan for a healthier, freer childhood.

10. Inspire Greatness by Matt Tenney (Matt Holt: $28) A four-step process on how to improve employee motivation, engagement and performance.

Paperback fiction

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

3. Rouge by Mona Awad (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $19)

4. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)

5. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

6. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $18)

7. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

8. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)

9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

10. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)

2. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

5. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

6. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

7. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $19)

8. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

10. Liliana’s Invincible Summer by Cristina Rivera Garza (Hogarth: $18)