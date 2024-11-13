The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 17

Hardcover fiction

1. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

2. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) The 19th mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

3. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) LAPD Det. Renée Ballard tracks a serial rapist whose trail has gone cold.

4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

5. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters.

6. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

7. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.

8. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

9. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

10. The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury Publishing: $17) An illustrated short story set in the fantasy world of “Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell.”

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

2. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

3. Patriot by Alexei Navalny (Knopf $35) The memoir of a political opposition leader who paid the ultimate price for his beliefs.

4. War by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $32) The Pulitzer winner’s account of one of the most tumultuous periods in presidential politics and American history.

5. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

7. Brothers by Alex Van Halen (Harper: $32) The rock ’n’ roll drummer shares his personal story in a tribute to brother and bandmate Eddie.

8. What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books: $35) A memoir chronicling a year’s worth of meals from the award- winning actor.

9. Sonny Boy by Al Pacino (Penguin Press: $35) The legendary actor opens up about his life and creative journey.

10. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $27) A guide to living a more meaningful life.

Paperback fiction

1. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

2. The Best American Short Stories 2024 Lauren Groff, Heidi Pitlor (Editors) (Mariner Books: $20)

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

5. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

6. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

8. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $16)

9. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)

10. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)

4. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigree: $20)

6. The Best American Essays 2024 Wesley Morris, Kim Dana Kupperman (Editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

9. Doppelganger by Naomi Klein (Picador: $20)

10. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $20)

