The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 8

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.

3. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $35) The acclaimed writer returns with a love story and ode to books and the libraries that house them.

4. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France.

5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

6. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

7. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

8. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.

9. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) The 19th mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

10. Playground by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) The Pacific Ocean-set novel explores one of the last wild places we have yet to colonize.



Hardcover nonfiction

1. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

2. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities.

3. Cher by Cher (Dey Street Books: $36) The superstar reveals her true story in the first part of a two-part memoir.

4. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later.

5. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illus.) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

6. What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books: $35) A memoir chronicling a year’s worth of meals from the award-winning actor.

7. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $30) Eve Babitz’s diary-like letters provide a window into her fellow literary titan, Joan Didion.

8. Citizen by Bill Clinton (Knopf: $38) The 42nd president chronicles his postpresidential years and some of the most significant events of the 21st century.

9. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

10. Freedom by Angela Merkel (St. Martin’s Press: $40) The former chancellor of Germany gives a behind-the-scenes look at international politics.



Paperback fiction

1. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

3. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

5. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

8. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

9. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor: $18)

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)

3. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. The Best American Essays 2024 by Wesley Morris, Kim Dana Kupperman (Editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

7. How to Listen by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illustrator) (Parallax Press: $10)

8. The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac: $11)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

10. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)