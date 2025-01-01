The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 5

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” 41

2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel. 33

3. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery. 31

4. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love. 14

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time. 41

6. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp. 25

7. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret. 35

8. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $35) A love story and ode to books and the libraries that house them. 6

9. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $30) A return to the town of Crosby, Maine, and its colorful cast of characters. 15

10. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $30) A seductive and cunning American woman infiltrates an anarchist collective in France. 17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world. 13

2. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $30) Eve Babitz’s diary-like letters provide a window into her fellow literary titan, Joan Didion. 7

3. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped our world. 16

4. What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books: $35) A memoir chronicling a year’s worth of meals from the actor. 9

5. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) A guide on how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control. 1

6. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $30) The National Book Award winner travels to three sites of conflict to explore how the stories we tell, and the ones we don’t, shape our realities. 13

7. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage. 17

8. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world. 6

9. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author reframes the lessons of his first book 25 years later. 13

10. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health. 27

Paperback fiction

1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

3. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

8. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

9. Wicked by Gregory Maguire (William Morrow Paperbacks: $20)

10. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer (Picador: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

4. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. How to Listen by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illustrator) (Parallax Press: $10)

7. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $18)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $20)

10. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)