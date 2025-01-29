The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 2
Hardcover fiction
1. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $33) A deluxe limited edition featuring exclusive design work.
2. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) The third installment of the bestselling dragon rider series.
3. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history and the people they love.
4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
6. Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $30) In a home for pregnant young women in 1970 Florida, a book on witchcraft upends lives.
7. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.
8. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.
9. The Big Empty by Robert Crais (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $30) A detective and his enigmatic partner race to find a terrifying, unidentified killer.
10. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) In the sequel to the bestselling “Fourth Wing,” a dragon rider faces even greater tests. 19
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) A guide on how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
4. Aflame by Pico Iyer (Riverhead Books: $30) An exploration of the power of silence and what it can show us about life, love and death.
5. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) A guide to living a more meaningful life.
6. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $30) Eve Babitz’s diary-like letters provide a window into her fellow literary titan, Joan Didion.
7. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage.
8. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House: $35) How the flow of information has shaped our world.
9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
10. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.
Paperback fiction
1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)
4. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
5. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)
6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
8. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $17)
9. Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)
10. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
6. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)
7. Your Brain on Art by Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)
8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
10. Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)
