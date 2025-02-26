The week’s bestselling books, March 2
Hardcover fiction
1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
2. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.
4. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.
5. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help.
6. Three Days in June by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) A socially awkward mother of the bride navigates the days before and after her daughter’s wedding.
7. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $29) Two grieving brothers come to terms with their history.
8. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) The third installment of the bestselling dragon rider series.
9. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A dragon rider faces more tests in the “Fourth Wing” sequel.
10. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) A guide on how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. Lorne by Susan Morrison (Random House: $36) An authoritative biography of Lorne Michaels, the man behind “Saturday Night Live.”
3. Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) A memoir of sudden loss, grief and the mysteries of life.
4. How We Learn to Be Brave by Mariann Edgar Budde (Avery: $28) A guide to navigating pivotal moments in life with faith and strength by the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.
5. Golden State by Michael Hiltzik (Mariner Books: $33) The Pulitzer winner and L.A. Times columnist writes a definitive new history of California.
6. The Harder I Fight the More I Love You by Neko Case (Grand Central Publishing: $30) The singer-songwriter’s vivid portrait of a turbulent life.
7. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
8. On the Hippie Trail by Rick Steves (Rick Steves: $30) The travel writer recalls his 1978 journey from Istanbul to Kathmandu.
9. The Sirens’ Call by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press: $32) An analysis of how trivial distractions have reordered our politics and the fabric of society.
10. Aflame by Pico Iyer (Riverhead Books: $30) An exploration of the power of silence and what it can show us about life, love and death.
Paperback fiction
1. Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)
2. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
4. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)
5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)
6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
8. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
9. The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Hogarth: $18)
10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)
2. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)
9. The Courage to Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga (Atria Books: $19)
10. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
