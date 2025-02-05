The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 9

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $33) A deluxe limited edition of the fantasy series featuring exclusive design work.

3. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) The third installment of the bestselling dragon rider series.

Advertisement

4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent novel.

5. Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $30) In a home for pregnant young women in 1970 Florida, a book on witchcraft upends lives.

6. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.

Advertisement

7. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

8. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

9. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time.

Advertisement

10. Water Moon by Samantha Sotto Yambao (Del Rey: $29) A woman inherits a pawnshop where you can sell your regrets, then embarks on a magical quest.



…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) A guide on how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. The Sirens’ Call by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press: $32) An analysis of how trivial distractions have reordered our politics and the fabric of society.

4. Aflame by Pico Iyer (Riverhead Books: $30) An exploration of the power of silence and what it can show us about life, love and death.

5. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illustrator) (Scribner: $20) The “Braiding Sweetgrass” author on gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

Advertisement

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

7. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $34) The Barefoot Contessa shares the story of her rise in the food world.

8. Beyond Anxiety by Martha Beck (The Open Field: $30) A guide to overcoming anxiety by awakening the creativity within.

9. The Small and the Mighty by Sharon McMahon (Thesus: $32) A portrait of 12 ordinary Americans whose courage formed the character of our country.

10. Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza by Peter Beinart (Knopf: $26) The political commentator ponders what it means to be Jewish in the shadow of war.



…

Paperback fiction

1. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)

4. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Vintage: $18)

5. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

6. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

8. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin: $18)

9. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (Harper Perennial Modern Classics: $18)

10. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $35)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. The Courage to Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga (Atria Books: $19)

6. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $22)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)

8. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $20)

9. Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here by Jonathan Blitzer (Penguin Books: $21)

10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)