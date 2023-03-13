Wide Shot: Oscars 2023 avoided crisis by sticking to basics

Welcome to the Wide Shot, a newsletter about the business of entertainment. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

If the Oscars wanted to avoid drama and chaos, they certainly succeeded Sunday night with the 95th Academy Awards. For all of Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes about last year’s slapping incident and the so-called crisis team created in its wake, there was little disorder to manage.

Yes, there were slap jokes, as part of an amusing and mostly conventional monologue. There was “Cocaine Bear” banter. The show resurrected Jenny from “The Banshees of Inisherin” (no, not the actual donkey from the film). There was a hot-dog-fingered David Byrne of Talking Hands, er, Heads.

No one, thank goodness, entered the Speed Force, except, one could argue, for the dancers in the “RRR” performance. Aside from the insistent QR codes, the Oscars broadcast mainly stuck to its usual devices.

In terms of the awards themselves, there was a sense of inevitability hanging over the proceedings, as if we’d traveled to this part of the multiverse before.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the major categories — with best picture and six other trophies — as expected. For Oscar prognosticators, this was fairly locked up after “Everything Everywhere” nabbed the precursor awards handed out by the Hollywood guilds, despite Netflix’s late-surging “All Quiet on the Western Front” winning big at the BAFTAs.

From the moment Jamie Lee Curtis beat Angela Bassett (from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) in the supporting actress category, it was pretty clear that this was going to be directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s night. There were a string of wins for “All Quiet” in crafts categories and international feature, but the “Everything Everywhere” march began again with the quirky sci-fi family drama’s awards-season kung fu moves knocking down Oscar after Oscar leading up to the big finale.

And yet, the film’s success is remarkable, despite its predictability, coming roughly a year after its debut at the 2022 South by Southwest festival. It may be a reflection of a changing academy, one that’s more international, younger and in touch with contemporary culture. Whether that’s enough to keep the show relevant is an open question.

Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for Actor in a Supporting Role. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times; illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Some thoughts:



Emotional moments beat mayhem. Who wasn’t moved by Ke Huy Quan shouting out his mom from the Dolby stage, while gripping his gold statuette? Or “RRR” composer M.M. Keeravaani (winning original song for “Naatu Naatu,” shared with lyricist Chandrabose) declaring his love for the Carpenters before breaking out into song? Letting the winners speak and get real with their feelings has always been the thing that creates the best Oscars moments.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won seven awards, including Best Picture. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times; illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Non-Oscars stuff

— At SXSW, an unexpected banking crisis disrupts a tech-world tradition. Amid the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the annual tech and culture summit South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, has taken on a decidedly somber tone.

— Bob Iger admits Disney theme park pricing moves were ‘a little too aggressive.’ Iger also acknowledged that the initial $6.99 monthly fee for streaming service Disney+ was too low. Now the company is looking to cut its streaming losses.

— Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo is front and center in Dominion’s defamation suit. The host of “Sunday Morning Futures” and morning host for Fox Business Network figures prominently in Dominion’s claims that the network lied about election fraud.

— Spotify charts podcasting future after controversies, challenges and shakeups. Spotify announced a handful of new podcast partnerships, production tools and a Batman spinoff starring Hasan Minhaj as the Riddler.

— ICYMI. WGA members nearly unanimous in approving bargaining demands. ‘SNL’ crew threatens to strike. Former Fox executive convicted in soccer rights bribe case

Number of the week

The U.S. movie theater business lost more than 2,000 cinema screens during the pandemic, according to a report issued last week by the Cinema Foundation — surprisingly few, considering the damage that the COVID-19 crisis wrought on the industry.

The American theatrical landscape lost 5.3% of the 44,283 screens it had in 2019. As of 2022, there are 42,063. There may be more losses to come as Regal winds its way through the bankruptcy process and AMC wrestles with its debt.

To avoid additional closures, theaters need more films. The U.S.-Canada box office came in at $7.53 billion in 2022, 34% shy of 2019 levels. Not coincidentally, there were 36% fewer wide releases last year than there were the year before the coronavirus outbreak hit.

Theaters are anticipating 40% more wide releases in 2023 than there were last year. That should help, big-time.

Finally

With my brain fried after the Oscars, I watched the first two episodes of “History of the World, Part II” on Hulu. Guess what? It’s funny!