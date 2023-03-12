No, that wasn’t really Jenny the donkey from ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

That wasn’t Jenny, that was an impostor donkey!

While hosting this year’s 95th Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel walked a donkey wearing a sequinned emotional support vest onto the Dolby Theatre stage, claiming it was Jenny, the beloved donkey from “Banshees of Inisherin.” But it was an impostor.

“This is Jenny, she’s one of the stars of ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’” Kimmel said on Sunday. “Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey, or at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland. So if you’re feeling upset, or you didn’t win or you’re anxious or you just love mules, feel free to come up and give her a hug.”

“And Jenny, I want you to see there’s your friend Colin right there,” Kimmel said, pointing to Colin Farrell, who was nominated for his first Oscar tonight for lead actor. Brendan Fraser won for his performance in “The Whale.”

Farrell blew a kiss to Jenny and looked genuinely excited to see the donkey, almost jumping out of his seat to greet his recent co-star.

“Let’s get you back on that Spirit Airlines flight now, huh?” Kimmel says to the Jenny stand-in.

Advertisement

Backstage, the director of “Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh, revealed that they had used a stand-in, saying “It wasn’t Jenny. We never would have allowed that to happen.”

And Kerry Condon, who was nominated for the supporting actress Oscar for her role in “The Banshees of Inisherin” said, “No! All the way from Ireland? ‘Course not!”