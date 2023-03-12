Backstage at the 2023 Oscars: Exclusive photos from behind the scenes

While the bulk of the action on Oscars night takes place on the Dolby Theatre stage — and airs on TV screens in more than 200 countries worldwide — the small backstage area, where only a few photographers selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are allowed access each year, can be just as lively.

Times photographer Robert Gauthier is capturing all the commotion behind the scenes as winners make their way backstage and presenters wait in the wings. The stars mingle, read their cue cards and watch the monitors offstage.

Gauthier captured Jamie Lee Curtis breaking down in tears after accepting the Oscar for supporting actress and celebrating with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Ke Huy Quan, who won in the same category. Meanwhile, Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault shared a laugh, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh looked stunned and an impostor donkey masqueraded as Jenny from “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Gauthier photographed last year’s ceremony as well, documenting “CODA” director Sian Heder hugging Elliot Page, Ariana DeBose’s victory walk, Jessica Chastain celebrating her lead actress win, Jane Campion showing off her trophy, and Venus and Serena Williams holding hands and talking. He also captured Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Francis Ford Coppola — who reunited for the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” at the 2022 Oscars — watching the monitors the moment Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock. The mood backstage shifted, to say the least.

Before retiring from The Times in 2021, photojournalist Al Seib had captured the Academy Awards red carpet and backstage scene for 16 years (and photographed the Oscars for 37 years total).

Here’s everything you missed backstage:

Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down in tears as she makes her way backstage after accepting the Oscar for supporting actress. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan share a special moment backstage with their matching hardware. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Ross White, Tom Berkeley, James Martin and Seamus O’Hara celebrate their win for the live action short “An Irish Goodbye.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Margot Robbie and Morgan Freeman chat backstage before taking the stage together. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne make their way to the Dolby Theatre stage to perform their song “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Ruth E. Carter, winner of the costume design award, looks joyous backstage after making history as the first Black woman to win two Oscars. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Host Jimmy Kimmel stands in the wings between delivering jokes. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Friends and frequent co-stars Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault laugh backstage before presenting an award together. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Oscar statuettes shimmer in the light. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times )

Andrew Garfield and a stunned Florence Pugh wait their turn to take the stage. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

An impostor donkey masquerading as Jenny from “The Banshees of Inisherin.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)