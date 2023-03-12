Backstage at the 2023 Oscars: Exclusive photos from behind the scenes

While the bulk of the action on Oscars night takes place on the Dolby Theatre stage — and airs on TV screens in more than 200 countries worldwide — the small backstage area, where only a few photographers selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are allowed access each year, can be just as lively.
Times photographer Robert Gauthier is capturing all the commotion behind the scenes as winners make their way backstage and presenters wait in the wings. The stars mingle, read their cue cards and watch the monitors offstage.
Gauthier captured Jamie Lee Curtis breaking down in tears after accepting the Oscar for supporting actress and celebrating with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Ke Huy Quan, who won in the same category. Meanwhile, Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault shared a laugh, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh looked stunned and an impostor donkey masqueraded as Jenny from “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
Gauthier photographed last year’s ceremony as well, documenting “CODA” director Sian Heder hugging Elliot Page, Ariana DeBose’s victory walk, Jessica Chastain celebrating her lead actress win, Jane Campion showing off her trophy, and Venus and Serena Williams holding hands and talking. He also captured Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Francis Ford Coppola — who reunited for the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” at the 2022 Oscars — watching the monitors the moment Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock. The mood backstage shifted, to say the least.
Before retiring from The Times in 2021, photojournalist Al Seib had captured the Academy Awards red carpet and backstage scene for 16 years (and photographed the Oscars for 37 years total).
Here’s everything you missed backstage:
It's a date
