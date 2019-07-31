Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Democratic debate: First night draws soft early ratings for CNN

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke
From left, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke participate in Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
July 31, 2019
8:17 AM
The audience for Tuesday’s CNN debate with the contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination will fall short of the first matchup last month.

The event — the first of two consecutive debates this week — was held at the Fox Theatre in Detroit and averaged a 7.3 rating in the overnight markets measured by Nielsen. The number of viewers watching nationally, which will be available later Wednesday, is likely to be in the range of 10 million viewers.

Round One of the first two-part 2020 Democratic debate shown on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 was watched by 15.3 million viewers. The following night set a record for a Democratic primary debate with 18.1 million viewers.

CNN’s first debate in the 2016 presidential cycle drew 15.5 million viewers on Oct. 13, 2015. The overnight rating for that event was an 11.2.

The lively debate on Tuesday was a battle between the Democrats’ liberal and moderate wings, with the party’s most left-leaning candidates — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — taking most of the fire.

Along with Warren and Sanders, CNN’s first round included Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson.

The second round is scheduled for Wednesday with front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Stephen Battaglio
