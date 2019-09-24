Amazon Studios signs deal with ‘Fleabag’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fresh off of her show’s Emmy wins, “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge signed a deal with Amazon Studios to create and produce new TV content for the tech giant’s video platform.

The deal, announced on Monday, will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

The pact is ia coup for Amazon, with Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” winning four Prime time Emmy awards, including outstanding comedy series and Waller-Bridge receiving outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding writing in a comedy series.

Amazon did well on Sunday’s Primetime Emmys, sweeping up seven awards, following HBO’s nine awards. “Fleabag”'s i was boosted by social media, where Internet audiences embraced the look of a stylish jumpsuit Waller-Bridge wore on the show and made memes of Andrew Scott’s Hot Priest character.

Advertisement

“As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is a clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios in a statement.

Amazon did not disclose the financial terms of the relationship in its press release.

Waller-Bridge in a statement said she was excited to continue her relationship with Amazon.

“Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of,” Waller-Bridge said. “It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

Advertisement

Waller-Bridge has also received critical acclaim for BBC America TV series “Killing Eve”, where she served as the writer and showrunner in its first season.