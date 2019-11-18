Justice Department to throw out decades-old film business regulations. But what effect will it have?

The so-called Paramount decrees — the regulations that have governed Hollywood since the heyday of Marilyn Monroe — are taking their final bow.

The U.S. Justice Department has moved to terminate the longstanding consent decrees, which lay out rules for the distribution and exhibition of motion pictures, as part of the department’s broader effort to scrap regulations it views as obsolete.

The decrees, a series of settlements entered between 1948 and 1952, made sweeping changes in the movie industry by breaking up Hollywood’s monopoly on production, distribution and exhibition. Those settlements followed a landmark Supreme Court case in which the justices found the studios had illegally conspired to fix prices and monopolize the distribution and theatrical markets.

Makan Delrahim, the Justice Department’s top antitrust official, signaled the department’s intentions during Monday remarks at an American Bar Assn. conference in Washington, D.C.

“As the movie industry goes through more changes with technological innovation, with new streaming businesses and new business models, it is our hope that the termination of the Paramount decrees clears the way for consumer-friendly innovation,” Delrahim said, according to a transcript of his prepared speech.

The department opened its review of the film business regulations in August 2018, suggesting that rules were antiquated. When the regulations were enacted, movie theaters had a single screen that could be dominated by one studio in a geographic area. Today, cities have multiple competing cinemas with many screens populated by movies from every studio, and consumers now have more choices when it comes to entertainment.

The review still raised concerns among smaller theater owners who are struggling to survive in a consolidated industry that is increasingly dominated by a handful of films. In comments sent to the Justice Department, the National Assn. of Theatre Owners, which represents members, said killing certain regulations could harm its members.

“Abandoning the prohibition on block booking will likely reduce competition and incentivize anti-competitive behavior,” the organization said in its comments during the DOJ’s public review.

However, the impact of the impending changes may not be as big as they appear. The rules only apply to studios that were originally sued by the department in the anti-trust cases, according to legal experts. Walt Disney Co., currently the industry’s dominant studio, was not a party to the litigation or the resulting settlements, for example.

Companies including Netflix, Apple and Amazon, which are now big players in film, didn’t exist at the time, and therefore aren’t affected.

The best-known outcome of the Paramount decrees was the breaking up of movie studios and theaters, followed by a prohibition on some major studios owning cinemas.

However, the ban on studios owning theaters eventually thawed. In the early 1980s, Columbia Pictures (now Sony Pictures) acquired a minority stake in Walter Reade Organization. Disney has owned the El Capitan for years. Netflix is still in the process of acquiring the famed Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard from American Cinematheque, and has already started exhibiting its movies there, including Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”