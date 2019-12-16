ICM Partners take on private equity investment

Talent agency ICM Partners said Monday it was taking on private equity investment to help fund its growth, including future acquisitions.

The Los Angeles-based talent agency will receive roughly $150 million in investment from private equity firm Crestview Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter. In return, Crestview will receive about a one-third minority ownership stake in the talent agency, the person said.

The investment from New York-based Crestview is significant as ICM has long touted its lack of outside funds as a differentiating point for why talent should sign with the agency over rivals that rely heavily on private equity investment.

In 2011, ICM changed its ownership structure due to concerns among executives with the agency’s controlling owner Michigan-based private equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management. The business arrangement caused executives at the agency to feel pressured by Rizvi’s focus on its cash flow, and in 2011, executives ended up buying out Rizvi.

Advertisement

But ICM Partners said they believed they’d found a good partner in Crestview, and unlike other large talent agencies, it has no plans to expand into other businesses outside of representation, a practice that has led to a months-long standoff with the Writers Guild of America.

Chris Silbermann, ICM’s managing director, said in a statement that his firm was “philosophically aligned” with Crestview.

“We have always dedicated ourselves first and foremost to our clients and are proud to be a singularly focused representation company,” Silbermann said in a statement. “As our team strategized about growing the agency to be the best it could for our clients, we believed Crestview, with its strong track record of backing media companies, was the ideal partner for us.”

Brian Cassidy, partner and head of media at Crestview, said his firm was “thrilled to partner with Chris and the dedicated agents and senior management team at ICM Partners, to help accelerate their expansion at a time of unprecedented global demand for content, content creators and the artists that bring it all alive.”

Advertisement

ICM Partners has more than 600 employees in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and London.