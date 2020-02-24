Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Dee Dee Myers will leave job as Warner Bros.’ head of corporate communications

Dee Dee Myers named head of Warner Bros. corporate communications
Dee Dee Myers, former White House press secretary, will step down as Warner Bros. head of communications on April 1.
(Warner Bros.)
By Anousha SakouiStaff Writer 
Feb. 24, 2020
10:16 AM
Share

Dee Dee Myers, head of corporate communications at the nearly century-old movie and television studio Warner Bros., has announced she is leaving her role after five years.

Once the inspiration for the hit show “The West Wing” character C.J. Cregg (portrayed by Allison Janney) after her years as White House press secretary for President Clinton, Myers joined the Burbank-based studio in 2014 to steward communications for one of Hollywood’s biggest entertainment companies. She reported to former Warner Bros. chief executive officer Kevin Tsujihara.

She leaves her role as executive vice president for worldwide corporate communications and public affairs for Warner Bros. Entertainment in a bit more than a month, and a search for her replacement will be launched.

“We faced our share of long days, late nights and heart-stopping headlines,” Myers said in a memo to colleagues Monday. “I will leave on April 1 with only the fondest memories — and a trunk full of swag.”

Advertisement

Myers led the Warner Bros. press office through upheaval at the studio, now part of WarnerMedia, including last year’s ouster of Tsujihara after allegations of sexual misconduct and the takeover by AT&T.

Tsujihara was replaced by former BBC executive Ann Sarnoff, who was appointed as the studio chief, its first female chief executive officer. Myers will continue to work on her various board seats, including that of Wynn Resorts.

Myers was the first woman to hold the position of White House press secretary. She was an adviser to Aaron Sorkin in his writing of “The West Wing” and wrote a book called “Why Women Should Rule the World.”

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Anousha Sakoui
Follow Us
Anousha Sakoui is an entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times, covering Hollywood and labor issues. She moved to Los Angeles in 2014 from London and is graduate of the University of Edinburgh.

More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement