Company Town

NBC News technician who had other health issues dies of coronavirus

NBC News’ street-level studio at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.
(Daniel Acker / Bloomberg)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
March 20, 2020
8:02 AM
An NBC News employee has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a memo sent Friday to staff, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said longtime audio technician Larry Edgeworth died on Thursday after being diagnosed earlier in the week. His age was not disclosed.

Lack said Edgeworth had worked at NBC for 25 years out of its Rockefeller Center headquarters in Manhattan. According to his wife Crystal, Edgeworth suffered from other health issues that made him vulnerable to the virus.

As the number of coronavirus cases rises, a growing number of TV news staff members are testing positive. CBS News has a half-dozen cases and has moved most operations out of its broadcast center.

On Monday, NBC News said two of its “Today” co-hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin had been exposed to an employee who tested positive for the virus. They have worked remotely from their homes all week. According to a NBC News representative, the two were not exposed to Edgeworth.

“Larry most recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but prior to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a skilled audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations,” Lack said in his memo. “Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were.”

“Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie paid a tribute to Edgeworth on Twitter, having traveled with him while covering the 2008 presidential campaign. “I adored him,” she wrote. “He was full of spirit and joy and humor.”

Company Town
Stephen Battaglio
Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind. 
