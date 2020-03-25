Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Endeavor to cut up to 250 people as the coronavirus clobbers the industry

The Fast Company Innovation Festival - The Next Intersection For Hollywood With William Morris Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel And Patrick Whitesell And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Endeavor Chief Executive Ari Emanuel, right, onstage with the editor-in-chief of Fast Company, Robert Safian, at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in 2015 in New York City. Endeavor said Wednesday that it is laying off as many as 250 people.
(Ilya S. Savenok)
By Wendy Lee
Stacy Perman
March 25, 2020
12:06 PM
Share

In a further sign of how the coronavirus outbreak is buffeting the entertainment industry, the operator of one of Hollywood’s largest talent agencies disclosed that it would lay off as many as 250 employees due to the crisis.

Beverly Hills-based Endeavor Group Holdings, owner of the William Morris agency that has significantly invested in live events, is cutting as many as 250 employees out of its roughly 7,000-person staff, said a person close to the agency who was not authorized to comment.

The cuts, which begin this week and will continue through April, will largely affect people who can’t work remotely and will not include agents. Endeavor may take other actions to reduce costs in the future, such as salary reductions, the source said.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and Chairman Patrick Whitesell are not taking salaries for the rest of the year.

Advertisement

Emanuel announced the pending cuts in a memo to staff.

“As we all focus inward to protect our personal health and safeguard our families, every company around the world is simultaneously faced with safeguarding the health and future of its business. We are no different,” Emanuel wrote in his note to his staff. “All parts of our company are feeling the effects.”

Endeavor and others in the talent representation businesses, including Paradigm Talent Agency and United Talent Agency, have been hard hit by the effects of the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has caused live events and Hollywood productions to be canceled or delayed.

Last week, Paradigm announced significant cuts in its staff, including agents. And on Monday UTA said it was implementing companywide salary reductions.

Company TownBusinessEntertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Wendy Lee
Follow Us
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
Stacy Perman
Follow Us
Stacy Perman is an enterprise staff writer for Company Town covering the business of the film industry at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement