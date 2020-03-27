Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Fox Business anchor who called coronavirus an ‘impeachment scam’ is out

Trish_Regan_2018_28331_1.jpg
Trish Regan, host of Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan Primetime.”
(Alex Kroke/Fox Business Network)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
March 27, 2020
2:14 PM
Share

Trish Regan, who was pulled from her prime time slot on Fox Business Network after calling the coronavirus an “impeachment scam,” will not be returning to the channel.

Fox Business — the sister channel of Fox News — issued a statement Friday saying it has officially parted ways with the host, who has been with the channel since 2015.

“We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors. We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the coronavirus crisis,” the company said in a statement.

Regan, 47, also acknowledged her departure.

Advertisement

“I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times,” she said in a statement. “I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

California
Coronavirus live updates: Cases surge in L.A. with 5 new deaths; mortality rate is higher than New York’s
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
California
Coronavirus live updates: Cases surge in L.A. with 5 new deaths; mortality rate is higher than New York’s
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Read our coverage from last week hereTracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery

Regan had been a staunch supporter of President Trump on her nightly prime time opinion program. But her tenure was apparently doomed by her March 9 commentary in which she said described the coronavirus as a scam being used by the Democrats in attempt to politically damage the president.

Regan’s remarks occurred after Fox News had shifted away from downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. She was pulled off the air after her March 13 telecast. The company called it a “hiatus” so that Fox Business Network resources could be used to cover the volatile stock market during the day.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Stephen Battaglio
Follow Us
Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement