Disney to furlough employees amid coronavirus crisis

Walt Disney Co. on Thursday said it would begin to furlough employees “whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time” amid widespread business closures due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Burbank-based entertainment giant has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered its theme parks, cruise lines and retail stores, and has halted film and TV productions.

The furloughing process will begin April 19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss, and has required all of us to make sacrifices,” Disney said in a statement. “Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses.”

Disney, which employs 223,000 people and is one of the biggest employers in Los Angeles, did not say how many people would be out of work because of the decision.

So far, Disney employees have received full pay and benefits during the closures, the company said. Disney has committed to paying workers through April 18.

“However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time,” Disney said.

Those affected by the program will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period, Disney said. The company also promised full healthcare benefits, and will cover the cost of employee premiums.

The decision comes just days after Disney said it would cut the salaries of top executives to combat the financial fallout of the health crisis. Executive chairman Bob Iger will forgo his salary, and Chief Executive Bob Chapek’s salary will be cut in half, starting April 5.

