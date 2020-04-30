Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Quibi places free episodes on YouTube as streamer looks to grow subscribers

la_ca_the_stranger_quibi_103.JPG
Quibi, a subscription streaming service, is putting free episodes on YouTube, including the first three episodes of thriller “The Stranger” starring Maika Monroe.
(Quibi)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
10:05 AM
Share

After months of positioning itself as a premium subscription platform, Hollywood streaming service Quibi is now making some of its shows available for free on YouTube.

The company confirmed Thursday that the first episodes of programs including thrillers “The Stranger” and “Most Dangerous Game,” and the comedy “Dummy,” will be on YouTube.

The move comes as the Hollywood start-up, which specializes in “bite-sized” shows targeting mobile phone users, is trying to grow its audience as people are sheltering in place at home.

The Times confirmed on Wednesday that at least one episode of the thriller “The Stranger” would be made available on YouTube. CNET reported on Thursday that the first episodes of thriller “Most Dangerous Game” and comedy “Dummy” would also be posted on YouTube.

Advertisement

The moves underscore how Quibi is pushing to gain more subscribers by posting content on YouTube, a site that it tried to differentiate itself from in the past. Quibi executives have previously stressed that their content is of more premium quality than what user-generated video sites YouTube and TikTok offer.

Quibi had a strong debut when it launched earlier this month. Unlike many other streaming services, it is charging a subscription for shows with episodes of ten minutes or less. That has brought some skepticism among analysts because there are other platforms like YouTube and TikTok that rely on short form video but are free and supported with ads. Quibi charges a $4.99 a month subscription with ads and is $7.99 a month without ads.

Company Town
Can Chrissy Teigen help launch Quibi to Netflix-level binging during coronavirus quarantine?
Chrissy’s Court
Company Town
Can Chrissy Teigen help launch Quibi to Netflix-level binging during coronavirus quarantine?
Quibi is set to launch Monday -- amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The company has had to tweak its strategy as COVID-19 has significantly changed the way people consume entertainment. Quibi originally marketed itself as entertainment for people on the go. The idea was that consumers would watch shows when they are commuting on the subway or waiting for their table.

Advertisement

But the coronavirus crisis changed that, as many people are staying at home and streamers like Netflix are seeing their subscriber base skyrocket.

Quibi Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg has said that he believes consumers will still find Quibi helpful for their in-between moments, such as in between Zoom calls.

The company had also designed its shows to be consumed on mobile phones. Already, the company said it is working on a way to stream Quibi’s service onto TVs.

Ross Benes, an analyst with research firm eMarketer, noted that Quibi already is promoting its service on YouTube with ads, so making first episodes available could be an extension of that.

Advertisement

“It’s interesting how they clearly see YouTube as a way to gain users, even though many people view YouTube as a close competitor,” Benes said.

Quibi, led by Katzenberg and tech veteran Meg Whitman, has raised $1.75 billion.

Last year, Quibi told the Times that it is different than YouTube.

“What we say internally is we’d like to be the quality of HBO and offer customers the convenience of Spotify,” Whitman said. “We’re not Facebook Watch. We’re not Snapchat. We’re not Instagram TV. We’re not YouTube. We’re Quibi, and it’s not denigrating those platforms at all ... but we’re staking out a premium position relative to those.”

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Wendy Lee
Follow Us
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement