Company Town

Shareholder activist to fund Eko’s lawsuit against Quibi

Paul Singer, founder and CEO of hedge fund Elliott Management
Paul Singer, founder and chief executive of hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
May 4, 2020
2:06 PM
Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is wading into the legal fight between Hollywood streamer Quibi and its New York rival Eko.

New York-based Elliott will fund tech company Eko’s lawsuit against Quibi in exchange for equity, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified because the deal has not been finalized.

Eko sued Quibi in March, accusing Quibi employees of misappropriating trade secrets and that Quibi’s “turnstyle” feature on its app infringed on Eko’s patent. “Turnstyle” allows Quibi users to shift the perspective they see on a video by turning their phones horizontally or vertically.

Quibi said it did not infringe on Eko’s patent and that “turnstyle” was created by its own engineering team. Quibi has also filed court documents asking a federal court in L.A. to issue a declaratory judgment on the subject.

“When a new product launches, these types of claims are unfortunately too common,” Quibi said in a statement on Monday. “Eko’s actions and complaints remain meritless.”

Quibi, led by studio mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and tech veteran Meg Whitman, launched its subscription streaming service in April in the midst of a pandemic. The company canceled a red carpet event due to concerns about COVID-19 and adjusted shows like “The Nod With Brittany & Eric” to be filmed from home.

The company has more than 3.1 million downloads of its app and has raised $1.75 billion in investment.

Elliott Management Corp. has invested in other companies, including Twitter and AT&T. The firm pressured companies including AT&T to make changes to their business, such as selling underperforming assets.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Elliott’s investment in Eko’s lawsuit.

Wendy Lee
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
