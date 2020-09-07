Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Company Town

NBCUniversal taps Susan Rovner for top programming job

NBCUniversal has narrowed its search for a top TV programmer to Susan Rovner, a longtime Warner Bros. studio executive.
(David McNew / Getty Images)
By Meg James
Anousha Sakoui
Sep. 7, 2020
1:26 PM
The media company, owned by Comcast Corp., is in advanced negotiations with Rovner to oversee a vast portfolio that includes programming for the NBC broadcast network, cable channels including Bravo, E!, Syfy and USA, as well as the recently launched Peacock streaming service, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak on the matter. A deal is expected to be completed and announced as early as this week.

With last month’s ouster of Paul Telegdy, the former NBC entertainment chairman, NBCUniversal announced it would hunt for a leader to oversee the NBC broadcast network as well as its collection of cable channels. The move is part of a corporate streamlining, initiated by NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell, to respond to the economic realities of the streaming era and tear down walls that previously had separated the two TV groups.

Rovner would report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Rovner is a proven and respected leader with strong relationships in Hollywood. She has been at the prolific Warner Bros. studio since 1998, helping shepherd such hits as “Gossip Girl,” “The O.C.,” “Smallville” and more recently “Riverdale,” “Shameless” and “Westworld” for HBO.

Last year Warner Bros. TV promoted Rovner to co-lead the studio’s primetime programming production unit, which makes original dramas and comedy series for networks and streaming services. Warner Bros. longtime studio head Peter Roth had elevated Rovner to run the team alongside Brett Paul.

Rovner and Paul were responsible for more than 60 original series and were credited with helping spearhead the expansion of Warner Bros’ studio business into streaming and maintaining high-profile deals with such prominent producers as Chuck Lorre, Greg Berlanti, Ava DuVernay and Mindy Kaling.

NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. declined to comment Monday.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Meg James

Meg James is a corporate media reporter for the Los Angeles Times, covering the business of television and digital disruption in the entertainment industry. She has been a member of the Company Town team for more than a decade. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

Anousha Sakoui

Anousha Sakoui is an entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times, covering Hollywood and labor issues. She moved to Los Angeles in 2014 from London and is graduate of the University of Edinburgh.

