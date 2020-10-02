James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ delayed until April

The upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Tie” has delayed its release until April, in the latest sign of how the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to shake up Hollywood’s plans for recovery.

MGM, Universal Pictures and 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a joint statement Friday that the Daniel Craig action movie is now set to begin its rollout April 2 “in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year,” the companies and producers said.

MGM was set to release the 25th Bond film on Nov. 20 in the U.S., while Universal is handling the international rollout.

“No Time to Die” had previously been planned for an April 2020 premiere, but was delayed in March until November as the coronovirus crisis took hold.

The latest postponement comes after studios pushed back movies including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Black Widow” and “West Side Story.” After Disney moved “Black Widow” to next year, the 007 movie was left as the biggest potential blockbuster on the calendar, along with Pixar’s “Soul,” which is currently still scheduled for Nov. 20.

“No Time to Die” was thought to be more likely to stay in its November date than other films because of its appeal in international markets, where movie theaters have opened more successfully.