Netflix executive Channing Dungey leaves for new job in latest TV executive shuffle

Less than two years after joining Netflix, Channing Dungey, the high-profile former Disney executive, is leaving the streamer to pursue another job opportunity.

It’s the latest sign of a game of musical chairs that is playing out as major media companies and streamers compete for top TV talent in a rapidly changing and uncertain market.

Dungey’s exit, which was first reported by Deadline, comes just a month after Netflix’s global television head, Cindy Holland, left the company and was replaced by Bela Bajaria,

"[Dungey is] a terrific executive who’s always carved her own path, and although we will miss her, we wish her all the best for the future,” said Bajaria, Netflix’s vice president of global TV, in a statement.

Dungey could not be reached for comment.

Before joining Netflix, Dungey was president of ABC Entertainment, where she oversaw such shows as “The Good Doctor.” She was the

first Black executive to run one of the four major broadcast networks.

Some have speculated that Dungey could be up for a role at Warner Bros. Television.

Just days ago, Warner Bros. Television President Susan Rovner took a big new job at NBCUniversal as its chairman of entertainment content. The move creates a major vacancy at Burbank-based Warner Bros., which is in the midst of a widespread restructuring.

Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Dungey is the second executive to leave Netflix in recent weeks. Holland, an 18-year Netflix executive, had led Netflix’s English-language TV team as vice president of original content. There has also been widespread speculation about Holland’s next job, including the possibility she might take on a senior role in Apple’s TV streaming business.

Netflix can be a tough place to work. The company has a “culture of candor” in which staffers offer frank assessments of the performances of their peers and bosses. One of the company’s sayings is “adequate performance gets a generous severance package,” which Netflix believes helps it quickly innovate and keep its best performers.