Netflix nabs Channing Dungey following exit from ABC

Netflix has scored another high-profile studio hire by bringing aboard Channing Dungey, who stepped down as president of ABC Entertainment in November.
The digital streaming service said Monday that Dungey is expected to join its executive ranks in February. She will hold the title of vice president of original content, reporting to Cindy Holland, who oversees original series for the company.
In the newly created role, Channing will partner with Holland in setting strategic direction as well as overseeing a large portion of Netflix’s slate, including some of the company's overall deals with producers including Shonda Rhimes, Jenji Kohan and Kenya Barri.
Dungey headed ABC Entertainment for three years, overseeing “The Good Doctor” and the return of “American Idol.” But she is perhaps best known as the executive who canceled the rebooted “Roseanne” in May after actress Roseanne Barr sent off a controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett.
Dungey joined the ABC’s drama development department in June 2009, developing and launching series including “Scandal,” “Quantico” and “American Crime.”
On Monday, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos praised Dungey’s past achievements.
“Channing is a creative force whose taste and talent have earned her the admiration of her peers across the industry. She’s a risk taker and ground-breaker and talent love working with her. I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Netflix,” Sarandos said in a statement.
The Los Gatos, Calif.-based Netflix has lured numerous executives from the traditional Hollywood studios as it seeks to build out its production of original TV shows and movies.
In the past two years, Netflix has hired away executives from competing studios such as 20th Century Fox and Disney. The streaming service has also signed deals with prominent showrunners, including Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.
“We’re delighted to be adding Channing’s expertise, leadership and deep experience to Netflix,” said Holland in a statement. “I look forward to partnering with her as we continue to grow and evolve our global network. I have been a fan of her character and approach from our early days as executives.”