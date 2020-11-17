Creative Artists Agency requests injunction in WGA fight

The protracted fight between Hollywood writers and their agents isn’t over just yet.

On Tuesday, Creative Artists Agency filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in federal court in Los Angeles that would prevent the Writers Guild of America from restricting its members from being represented by agents at the prominent Century City talent agency.

The action is the latest sign of the ongoing rift with the WGA. Although the union has reached agreements with two other major agencies — ICM Partners and United Talent Agency — CAA and WME remain at odds with the guild more than a year after it instructed writers to fire agents who did not sign their code of conduct.

The code eliminates industry practices such as charging packaging fees for assembling talent on shows and limits how much agencies can invest in affiliated production companies. The measures are intended to avoid potential conflicts of interest for agents.

The WGA has signed individual agreements with more than 80 agencies, who have pledged to end packaging by June 30, 2022, and to restrict their ownership in affiliate productions. In its most recent deals signed with UTA and ICM Partners, the two major agencies agreed to limit their stakes in production companies to no more than 20%.

CAA has tried to work out a deal with the WGA, including offering to put its ownership in affiliated production company Wiip into a blind trust that would cap CAA’s ownership stake at 20%. The guild did not respond to CAA’s offer, prompting the agency to request the court’s help.

The agency said that its business is hurting from rivals who aim to poach CAA clients and agents.

Some agents also are leaving their employers to start their own management firms.

“The harm to CAA talent agents and client relationships that is occurring now can never be repaired unless this Court halts the Guilds’ unlawful tactics pending trial,” CAA wrote in court filings. “A preliminary injunction is necessary.”

In a letter to members on Tuesday, The WGA agency negotiating committee said CAA’s latest proposal was a welcome step but did not fully protect writers interests.

“As we have made clear from the moment they finally returned to the table, we will not now make a deal with them that undermines what we have already achieved,” the committee wrote. “That is not changed by the fact that CAA is more conflicted than other agencies, nor by threats of specious lawsuits and arbitrary deadlines.”

In a letter to its members in October, the WGA negotiating committee noted that CAA and WME “enter these negotiations more deeply conflicted than any of the other agencies. But that does not give them the right to come out on the other side of this process still conflicted.”

“We have been clear with them from the start that we will not make a deal with them that undercuts the gains this campaign has achieved,” the committee wrote.

The pandemic has placed more pressure on talent agencies, as productions have been significantly delayed. Many talent agencies have implemented cost-cutting measures. CAA had salary reductions in April and, in July, laid off 90 agents and executives.