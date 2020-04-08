Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Company Town

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Creative Artists Agency cuts pay

Creative Artists Agency headquarters
Creative Artists Agency headquarters in Century City.
(Benny Chan / Fotoworks / CAA)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
April 8, 2020
11:18 AM
Creative Artists Agency said Wednesday that it is implementing salary cuts as the entertainment industry continues to reel from the effects of the novel coronavirus.

The Century City business said the pay reductions would be up to 50% of an employee’s compensation, with the higher earners taking the deepest cuts.

CAA President Richard Lovett, as well as co-chairmen Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, will take no salary for the rest of the year, the company said.

The company, which employs more than 2,000 people, did not announce layoffs.

“In this time of tremendous uncertainty for individuals, businesses, governments and communities, it is incumbent upon us to look closely at what measures help ensure CAA always remains the strongest company for our employees and clients,” the company said in a statement. “Making cost reduction decisions is always a thoughtful and deliberate process for us, never more so than under these extraordinary circumstances.”

The cuts come at a time when CAA has been expanding its business. In February, the company announced it acquired L.A.-based Kauffman Sports Management Group, which represents NBA and NCAA basketball coaches and NBA executives.

Last year, CAA Sports acquired Base Soccer Agency, a London-based firm that represents soccer players, coaches and managers.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has created harsh new economic realities for entertainment companies and other businesses.

CAA follows other representation companies including United Talent Agency that have implemented salary reductions as Hollywood productions and live events have been shelved or postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

Some businesses such as Paradigm Talent Agency and Endeavor have implemented layoffs in response to the crisis.

Major media companies such as Walt Disney Co. have also implemented substantial layoffs and salary reductions.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Wendy Lee
Wendy Lee covers digital media for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team. She writes about the growing influence of tech giants like Apple and Google on Hollywood, how studios are adapting to digital disruption and the rise of digital music companies. She formerly covered technology at the San Francisco Chronicle, and was a business reporter for KPCC, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Tennessean in Nashville. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley and grew up in the Silicon Valley.
