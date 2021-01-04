Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Introducing the Wide Shot, a new entertainment business newsletter

The Hollywood sign.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan FaughnderStaff Writer 
Share

The Los Angeles Times is launching the Wide Shot, a newsletter focused on the rapidly changing business of entertainment.

Hosted by myself and edited by Richard Verrier, who oversees The Times’ Company Town team that covers the entertainment industry, the Wide Shot will tackle a plethora of topics and stories relevant to Hollywood.

As with Company Town’s journalism, the Wide Shot will serve an audience of industry professionals — including below-the-line workers along with agents and studio executives — as well as anyone interested in what’s going on in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Every Tuesday starting Jan. 12, the free newsletter will offer news and analysis on of-the-moment issues affecting the future of show business, including the streaming wars, the fate of movie theaters and the rise of Silicon Valley giants in the film, TV and music businesses.

I will offer my takes on studio shake-ups, marketing mishaps, agency spats and labor disputes. The newsletter also will track big-picture themes such as the effects of the pandemic and the push for diversity and inclusion.

In keeping with The Times’ mission to cover all corners of entertainment, the Wide Shot will offer a comprehensive guide to the most useful reads of the week, from The Times and other outlets. The newsletter will take readers behind the scenes of the stories from Company Town, including profiles, scoops, investigations and trend pieces.

It will analyze the latest moves from Disney, Netflix, WarnerMedia, WME, Spotify and industry players large and small. The focus will be on not only what happens in Hollywood C-suites, but issues affecting crews and small businesses that support Los Angeles’ highest-profile industry.

Advertisement

To sign up to receive the Wide Shot and other Times newsletters including Coronavirus Today, the Latinx Files, Essential Arts, The Envelope and Indie Focus, go to latimes.com/newsletters.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsMoviesTelevision
Ryan Faughnder

Ryan Faughnder is a film business reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town, covering the major Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney Co. He previously wrote for the Los Angeles Business Journal and Bloomberg News. He holds a master’s in journalism from USC’s Annenberg School and a bachelor’s in English from UC Santa Barbara.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement