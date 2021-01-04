Introducing the Wide Shot, a new entertainment business newsletter

The Los Angeles Times is launching the Wide Shot, a newsletter focused on the rapidly changing business of entertainment.

Newsletter Inside the business of entertainment The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Hosted by myself and edited by Richard Verrier, who oversees The Times’ Company Town team that covers the entertainment industry, the Wide Shot will tackle a plethora of topics and stories relevant to Hollywood.

As with Company Town’s journalism, the Wide Shot will serve an audience of industry professionals — including below-the-line workers along with agents and studio executives — as well as anyone interested in what’s going on in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Every Tuesday starting Jan. 12, the free newsletter will offer news and analysis on of-the-moment issues affecting the future of show business, including the streaming wars, the fate of movie theaters and the rise of Silicon Valley giants in the film, TV and music businesses.

I will offer my takes on studio shake-ups, marketing mishaps, agency spats and labor disputes. The newsletter also will track big-picture themes such as the effects of the pandemic and the push for diversity and inclusion.

In keeping with The Times’ mission to cover all corners of entertainment, the Wide Shot will offer a comprehensive guide to the most useful reads of the week, from The Times and other outlets. The newsletter will take readers behind the scenes of the stories from Company Town, including profiles, scoops, investigations and trend pieces.

It will analyze the latest moves from Disney, Netflix, WarnerMedia, WME, Spotify and industry players large and small. The focus will be on not only what happens in Hollywood C-suites, but issues affecting crews and small businesses that support Los Angeles’ highest-profile industry.

Advertisement