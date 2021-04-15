Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Company Town

Michael Corn is out as senior executive producer of ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’

Michael Strahan, left, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the set of ABC's "Good Morning America."
(Lou Rocco/ABC )
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

Michael Corn, the longtime senior executive producer of ABC’s top rated “Good Morning America,” has abruptly departed the network.

ABC News confirmed Corn’s exit Thursday, saying in a statement that he no longer works for the Walt Disney Co.-owned unit. A representative offered no details on why he has left.

Corn was involved in news division meetings Thursday morning, according to an ABC News employee not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. In the afternoon, staff had been informed that he was out.

Company Town

ABC News taps Kim Godwin as president, a milestone for the broadcast industry

Kim Godwin, president of ABC News

Company Town

ABC News taps Kim Godwin as president, a milestone for the broadcast industry

Godwin becomes first Black woman to run a network news division. Her colleague CBS News President Susan Zirinsky will also leave her post.

Advertisement

Corn’s exit comes a day after ABC News announced that Kim Goodwin will become president of the division next month.

Godwin is joining the company from CBS News, where she was an executive vice president. Finding a successor to Corn will be her first order of business.

“Good Morning America,” with co-anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, has been leader in the Nielsen ratings since 2012. The program is a major revenue source and profit center for ABC News.

Corn has overseen “GMA” since 2014. He previously served as a senior producer on the program and also had a stint as executive producer of “ABC World News Tonight” when Diane Sawyer was anchor. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement