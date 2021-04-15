Michael Corn is out as senior executive producer of ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’

Michael Corn, the longtime senior executive producer of ABC’s top rated “Good Morning America,” has abruptly departed the network.

ABC News confirmed Corn’s exit Thursday, saying in a statement that he no longer works for the Walt Disney Co.-owned unit. A representative offered no details on why he has left.

Corn was involved in news division meetings Thursday morning, according to an ABC News employee not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. In the afternoon, staff had been informed that he was out.

Advertisement

Corn’s exit comes a day after ABC News announced that Kim Goodwin will become president of the division next month.

Godwin is joining the company from CBS News, where she was an executive vice president. Finding a successor to Corn will be her first order of business.

“Good Morning America,” with co-anchors George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, has been leader in the Nielsen ratings since 2012. The program is a major revenue source and profit center for ABC News.

Corn has overseen “GMA” since 2014. He previously served as a senior producer on the program and also had a stint as executive producer of “ABC World News Tonight” when Diane Sawyer was anchor. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

