‘Real World’ alum Rachel Campos-Duffy joins ‘Fox & Friends’ as weekend co-host

Rachel Campos-Duffy has signed on to co-host the weekend edition of the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends,” replacing Jedidiah Bila.

The cable news channel announced Monday that Campos-Duffy, 49, will join the program June 12 alongside co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain. Bila, who held the co-host chair since 2019, said last week that she is leaving Fox News. Bila and the network said the parting was amicable.

Campos-Duffy, an Arizona native and the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, is known to a generation of TV viewers as a cast member of the MTV reality series “The Real World” in 1994. She has been a TV talking head ever since, appearing frequently on the ABC talk show “The View.”

She has been a Fox News contributor since 2016 and a guest host on the Fox News program “Outnumbered.”

Campos-Duffy also hosts “Moms,” a series about the challenges of motherhood shown on the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation. Starting Friday, she will co-host a Fox News audio podcast , “From the Kitchen Table - The Duffy’s” with her husband, former Wisconsin Republican Congressman Sean Duffy, who is also a contributor to the network.

Campos-Duffy has also done a guest stint on “Fox News Primetime,” the opinion program launched by the network earlier this year.

She is also a national spokesperson for The LIBRE Initiative, a non-profit group that supports the economic empowerment of Latinos through limited government and entrepreneurship.

Fox News also announced that Lawrence Jones has been named as enterprise reporter for “Fox & Friends” and will continue to fill in as co-host of both the weekday and weekend editions of the show.

Jones, 28, joined Fox News in 2018 and is known for his “man-on-the-street” segments where he often travels around the country for an in-depth look at current issues.

