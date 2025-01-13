Fox News taps Will Cain to replace Neil Cavuto as daily afternoon host

Will Cain is the new afternoon host for Fox News.

Will Cain, a “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host and former ESPN personality, is taking over the afternoon Fox News time slot that was hosted by Neil Cavuto.

“The Will Cain Show” will premiere Jan. 27, Fox News announced Monday. Cavuto, a business journalist who had been with Fox News since its 1996 launch, did his last show on Dec. 19 after he declined to accept a new contract at a lower salary.

Cain, 49, is a conservative pundit who has worked for CNN as an analyst and a host on the right-wing channel the Blaze.

Advertisement

Cavuto, known for expressing opinions on his program, frequently pushed back on Republican talking points, which often drew the ire of some Fox News viewers and President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump celebrated Cavuto’s exit in a post on Truth Social, saying “GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA! Neil Cavuto, the Lowest Rated Anchor on Fox, by far, is leaving — Should have happened a long time ago!”

Hollywood Inc. Rachel Maddow returns to five nights a week on MSNBC Maddow will be a nightly host through the first 100 days of the second Trump administration. Alex Wagner returns to the time period on May 1.

Cain currently has a daily podcast, which will be a template for his Fox News program airing at 4 p.m. Eastern. He will be based in Texas, where he currently lives.

Advertisement

Cain was an ESPN radio host and a contributor to the network’s signature talk show “First Take.” He joined Fox News in 2020 as co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” most recently working alongside Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth, who left the program in November after he was nominated by Trump to be Secretary of Defense.

“It has been an honor to wake up with America these past four years and I am thrilled to apply my background in news, law, entertainment and business to help our viewers better understand the headlines through thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon,” Cain said in a statement.

Fox News said conservative pundit Charlie Hurt will join “Fox & Friends Weekend” as a co-host. A Fox News contributor, Hurt will depart his current post as opinion editor of the Washington Times to join the network full-time.