Company Town

Elizabeth Warren calls for more scrutiny of Amazon-MGM deal

A woman sitting at a table speaks into a microphone.
Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(Associated Press )
By Wendy Lee
Ryan Faughnder
Amazon’s $8.45 billion purchase of MGM looked to be a straightforward merger without any regulatory hurdles.

But now the acquisition is getting high-level scrutiny.

On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) urged the Federal Trade Commission to do a “broad and meticulous review” of the proposed merger, raising concerns about Amazon’s reach in the marketplace and its competitive advantage.

Separately, Amazon questioned the motives of FTC Chair Lina Khan and asked that she be recused from the agency’s antitrust investigation of the company in a motion filed with the FTC.

Among the concerns cited by Amazon was a paper Khan wrote as a student for the Yale Law Journal discussing Amazon’s dominance called “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox.”

“Given her long track record of detailed pronouncements about Amazon, and her repeated proclamations that Amazon has violated the antitrust laws, a reasonable observer would conclude that she no longer can consider the company’s antitrust defenses with an open mind,” Amazon said in its motion.

The FTC declined to comment. Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.

The scrutiny raises questions over whether other large tech companies that are growing their presence in entertainment could face similar challenges.

Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank,' for $8.45 billion

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 24: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) on Monday, May 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, CA. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. Amazon is said to be near to clinching a deal to buy MGM for close to $9 billion. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank,' for $8.45 billion

The deal is the latest in the media industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+.

Amazon faces significant competition in the streaming video space against rivals like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+. By buying MGM, Amazon would snap up a library of more than 4,000 movies and franchises like “James Bond” and “Rocky.”

Legal experts have said they did not anticipate the acquisition would be blocked.

“This is not a transaction that Amazon would gain so much market share it would be anti-competitive, thus facing any significant antitrust scrutiny,” said Corey Martin, a managing partner at Granderson Des Rochers law firm last month.

But Warren said in a June 24 letter to FTC Chair Khan that the Amazon-MGM deal should have “meticulous antitrust scrutiny” by the FTC because Amazon’s streaming service is also tied to its Prime membership. The subscription gives consumers access to other perks like free shipping, as well as music streams and videos.

“I urge you to use the FTC’s broad authority under this law to assess the possible anticompetitive effects this deal will have on streaming services and entertainment products in addition to the broader impacts that this transaction may have on workers, small businesses, and competition overall as Amazon — which is already the dominant e-commerce firm — accelerates its aggressive monopolistic behavior,” Warren wrote in her letter.

Extra inventory. More sales. Lower prices. How counterfeits benefit Amazon

Jon Fawcett holds one of his company's items on the left and the counterfeit item he purchased on Amazon on the right and whose small business sells on Amazon.com, alleges in a lawsuit that counterfeit products on the e-commerce site have damaged his company's reputation.

Extra inventory. More sales. Lower prices. How counterfeits benefit Amazon

Jon Fawcett wanted to build a cellphone cable that wouldn’t fray.

The Writers Guild of America West also has praised legislative efforts to rein in the power of Big Tech.

“More recently, Amazon’s intention to add MGM studios to an empire that already dominates markets spanning the entire content value chain — from production via Amazon Studios, to distribution via Prime, to access to consumers via its Channels store and Fire devices — illustrates the imminent need for greater scrutiny and reform,” the WGA West said in a statement last week regarding antitrust bills that it believes can help address this issue.

Amazon has been criticized for its labor practices and its impact on small businesses. Earlier this year, Amazon said it would pay more than $61.7 million in withheld tips to Flex drivers in a settlement with the FTC, following an L.A. Times investigation exposing the practice.

Where does a tip to an Amazon driver go? In some cases, toward the driver's base pay

This image taken from video shows an Amazon package containing a GPS tracker on the porch of a Jersey City, N.J. residence after its delivery Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The explosion in online shopping has led to porch pirates and stoop surfers swiping holiday packages from unsuspecting residents. The cops in one New Jersey city are trying to catch the thieves with some trickery of their own. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Where does a tip to an Amazon driver go? In some cases, toward the driver's base pay

Amazon at times dips into the tips earned by contracted delivery drivers to cover their promised pay, a Times review of emails and receipts reveals.

Khan became FTC chair earlier this month and was previously a Columbia Law School professor. She also had worked as counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law and as legal director at the Open Markets Institute.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to protect the public from corporate abuse,” Khan said in a statement at the time.

