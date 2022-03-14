Fox News correspondent is injured while reporting in Ukraine

Benjamin Hall, a Fox News correspondent reporting in Ukraine, has been hospitalized for unspecified injuries he suffered Monday while reporting outside of Kyiv.

Hall, who covers the State Department for Fox News, and has been filing stories frequently from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. He has been a co-anchor of a special nightly report on the invasion with Shannon Bream.

A memo from Fox News Media Chief Executive Suzanne Scott said the company has “minimal details” on Hall’s condition. “Ben is hospitalized and our teams are working to gather information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Scott said.

Hall’s injuries point to the increasing danger journalists are facing as the prolonged military action by Russia intensifies, especially as forces close in on Ukraine’s capital.

Hall is the latest journalist hurt while covering the invasion. On Sunday, Brent Renaud, 50, an acclaimed filmmaker and journalist died after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone,” Scott said.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Berry said Monday at a press briefing that there is no evidence that Russian forces are targeting journalists.

Hall has been with Fox News since 2015.

