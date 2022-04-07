Rachel Maddow is returning to MSNBC. But how long will she stay?

Top-rated MSNBC host Rachel Maddow plans to return to her desk at the network on Monday after taking a month-long hiatus for a film project.

An MSNBC representative confirmed that Maddow will be back in at the NBCUniversal-owned channel on a full-time basis. She has been off since Feb. 4, with the exception of a brief return for a few nights after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Maddow took the two-month hiatus to work on a film adaptation of “Bag Man,” her podcast and book about Spiro Agnew, who served as vice president during the Nixon administration and resigned in 1973 when he faced bribery charges dating back to his time as governor of Maryland.

Maddow’s return will be welcome by MSNBC executives, who have seen the network’s prime-time ratings sink since the host stepped back. It may only be a brief respite, as Maddow is widely expected to step back from her daily program this summer. MSNBC declined to comment on that possibility.

Maddow agreed to a new contract with NBCUniversal last summer that keeps her at the company through 2024, after she had discussions with CNN about a role on its new streaming service. The company has confirmed that the deal gives her the opportunity to pursue a variety of TV and film projects but has not been specific on how long she is committed to continuing a daily cable TV program.

Maddow has been a favorite of the channel’s politically progressive fans since her program debuted in September 2008. There is no apparent successor for Maddow, which has used veteran host Ali Velshi as a fill-in on most nights during her hiatus.

MSNBC plans to announce the hiring of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki as an on-air host after she steps down from her government role later this spring. Psaki has never been a regular cable news host and is not expected to be Maddow‘s replacement.

