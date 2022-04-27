Advertisement
Share
Company Town

‘I heard this shot’: ‘Rust’ armorer recounts the moment of Alec Baldwin’s fatal blast

VIDEO | 05:58
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office interviews armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed on the day of  ‘Rust’ shooting

In her first interview with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed recalls the events of the ‘Rust’ shooting.

By Meg James
Amy KaufmanDiego Medrano
Share
1

Six months after actor and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the western “Rust,” the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released hundreds of documents and dozens of videos from its investigation.

Dash-cam footage from deputies and detectives arriving at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set minutes after the shooting, set videos, crime-scene photos, lengthy witness interviews and a 204-page case report summarizing the investigation were included in the trove of evidence. Deputies’ lapel cameras captured footage from the scene, depicting Baldwin and others struggling to make sense of what they had just witnessed.

The records and videos, released earlier this week, shed more light on the roles of Baldwin, the film’s assistant director and safety officer Dave Halls, and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was working on just her second project as head armorer.

No charges have been filed so far in the case, though local authorities have been scrutinizing the actions of the three individuals who had handled the gun: Baldwin, Halls and Gutierrez Reed.

A distraught Alec Baldwin

Company Town

For Subscribers

The day Alec Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza

Interviews with multiple members of the “Rust” crew paint an hour- by-hour picture of a cascade of bad decisions that created a chaotic set on which a lead bullet was put into a prop gun.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office’s investigation into the shooting, which also wounded director Joel Souza, remains open. Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Monday that his office is waiting for the completion of an FBI analysis and data from Baldwin’s cellphone before wrapping up its investigation. New Mexico’s First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will decide whether criminal charges are filed.

As armorer, Gutierrez Reed, who was 24 at the time of the accident, was responsible for the guns, ammunition and gun safety. The videos released depict a young woman, at first, struggling to grasp the enormity of the incident and her potential liability. A later video shows Gutierrez Reed cooperating with sheriff’s office investigators in a lengthy interview nearly three weeks after the shooting.

2

“I heard this shot”

Santa Fe Sheriff’s deputies interviewed Gutierrez Reed Oct. 21, just a few hours after the fatal shooting, at the department’s offices. Gutierrez Reed, who at the time didn’t have an attorney, agreed to answer questions about the weapons and the events that had just transpired at the ranch.

VIDEO | 05:58
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office interviews armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed on the day of  ‘Rust’ shooting

In her first interview with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed recalls the events of the ‘Rust’ shooting.

Nearly three weeks after the shooting, on Nov. 9, Gutierrez Reed returns to the sheriff’s office for her second interview, which spanned more than three hours. During this session, the armorer is represented by Jason Bowles, an Albuquerque attorney. The primary investigator on the case, Det. Alexandria Hancock, questions Gutierrez Reed.

Company Town

‘I was the one holding the gun’: New videos show the aftermath of ‘Rust’ shooting and witness interviews

The trove of files released Monday include dash cam footage from deputies and detectives arriving at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set after the shooting.

Advertisement

Hancock is immediately struck that the armorer is no longer sporting light green and purple hair. Gutierrez Reed said she has endured “a lot of hatred” since the shooting.

VIDEO | 01:31
How have you been:  Busy, and depressed.”

Nearly three weeks after the shooting, Gutierrez Reed returns to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office for her second interview, which spanned more than three hours. During this Nov. 9 session, Detective Alexandria Hancock mentions that Gutierrez Reed’s had dyed her hair, once light green and purple, back to her natural color.

3

“I was told I wasn’t pulling my weight in props”

Gutierrez Reed told sheriff’s investigators she was pulled in two directions while working on “Rust.” As armorer, she was responsible for guns and gun safety, but she also was filling the role of key props assistant. She said that after the first week, a production manager criticized her for focusing too much on her armorer role and said she needed to spend more time handling the film’s props.

VIDEO | 03:31
“I was told I wasn’t pulling my weight in props.”

Gutierrez Reed told sheriff’s investigators she was pulled in two different directions while working on “Rust."  As armorer, she was responsible for guns and gun safety but she was also filling the role of key props assistant.  She said, after the first week, a production manager criticized her for spending too much working on her armorer role and that she needed to spend more time handling the film’s props.

New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau earlier this month released a scathing report, faulting the film’s producers — Rust Movie Productions LLC — for the tragedy, and imposed the maximum fine, saying production managers “demonstrated plain indifference” to employee safety. Producers knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed, and they failed to investigate earlier incidents or take corrective action, the report said.

A western set at night.

Company Town

For Subscribers

It was supposed to be their big break. Now two 24-year-olds are at the center of the ‘Rust’ shooting investigation

How an armorer and a prop master with scant experience wound up in the middle of the Alec Baldwin “Rust” tragedy.

Advertisement

4

“Who provides the ammo?”

Gutierrez Reed told the investigator how she and the film’s property master, Sarah Zachry, met the weapons provider, Seth Kenney, at his Albuquerque shop days before the film began production. The two young women collected guns and ammunition from the production, and Gutierrez Reed was told to bring some rounds from an earlier production.

VIDEO | 05:01
“Who provides the ammo?”

Gutierrez Reed told the investigator that she and the film’s property master, Sarah Zachry, met the weapons provider Seth Kenney at his Albuquerque shop days before the film began production. The two young women collected guns and ammunition from the production, and Gutierrez Reed was told to bring some rounds from an earlier production.

A rusted chain hangs on the fence at the entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. New Mexico authorities said they have recovered a lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used in the fatal movie-set shooting. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Company Town

After ‘Rust’ shooting, investigators search Albuquerque weapons provider

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released new documents Tuesday that shed more light on how live ammunition may have gotten on the set of the Alec Baldwin western movie ‘Rust.’

5

“I grabbed some dummies from that box”

Before lunch on the day of the shooting, Gutierrez Reed said she loaded Baldwin’s weapon with five dummy rounds but she was unable to load a sixth round in the cylinder because of an obstruction in the chamber. After lunch, as Baldwin, the director and others were gathering in the old wooden church, Gutierrez Reed said she cleaned the chamber. She loaded the gun with dummies she found in a box in the prop truck, and some rounds that she had been carrying in her pants pocket.

VIDEO | 03:18
“I grabbed some dummies from that box”

Before lunch on the day of the shooting, Hannah Gutierrez Reed said she loaded Baldwin’s weapon with five dummy rounds but she was unable to load a sixth round in the cylinder because of an obstruction in the chamber. After lunch, as Baldwin, the director and others were gathering in the old wooden church, Gutierrez Reed said she cleaned the chamber. She loaded the gun with dummies she found in a box in the prop truck, and some rounds that she had been carrying in her pants pocket.

Advertisement

Alec Baldwin outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe after a shooting on the set "Rust."

Company Town

‘Rust’ crew describes on-set gun safety issues and misfires days before fatal shooting

At least one of the camera operators complained last weekend to production managers about gun safety on the set.

6

“He might honestly shoot himself in the arm”

The armorer describes how she “fought” for training days to work with actors handling their guns but was told by higher-ups on the “Rust” production that the performers didn’t need it because they were all “trained people.” Still, she got time with Baldwin, although she said he was “distracted” and on his phone throughout their training session.

She fretted “he might honestly shoot himself in the arm” if he didn’t practice more with his holster, and reached out to the actor’s assistant to set up further training. However, Baldwin did not show up for a second training session, she said. Baldwin has said that he followed safety protocols, trusted the professionals to do their jobs and had no idea that the gun he fired contained live rounds.

VIDEO | 11:43
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office continues to interview armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed

After a few weeks, Hannah Gutierrez Reed returns to speak with the sheriff’s office in her second interview.

Share
Company TownEntertainment & ArtsMovies
Meg James

Meg James is a corporate media reporter for the Los Angeles Times, covering the business of television and digital disruption in the entertainment industry. She has been a member of the Company Town team for more than a decade. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.

Amy Kaufman

Senior entertainment writer Amy Kaufman covers film, celebrity and pop culture at the Los Angeles Times. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure.”

Diego Medrano

Diego Medrano is a video editor and has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018. He has written and shot photos for the Calendar and Saturday sections. Medrano graduated with a bachelor’s in English and communications with an emphasis in Radio/TV/Film from Cal State Fullerton.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement