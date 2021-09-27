Creative Artists Agency to buy ICM Partners in landmark deal

Century City-based Creative Artists Agency said Monday that it is acquiring ICM Partners, the fourth-largest Hollywood talent agency, for an undisclosed price.

If approved, the merger would transform Hollywood’s talent agency business, which is currently dominated by four firms: CAA, WME, United Talent Agency and ICM. It would mark the biggest acquisition in the talent industry since WME scooped up IMG in 2014.

“The strategic combination of CAA and ICM bolsters our collective resources, expertise and relationships to deliver even more opportunities for our world-class clients to build their careers and their brands across multiple disciplines and platforms in an evolving marketplace,” CAA leaders Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett said in a statement. “Our strong financial position enables us to continue to expand and diversify our businesses, with service and representation remaining central to what we do and who we are.”

ICM CEO Chris Silbermann will join CAA’s shareholder board.

“Together, we will build upon our accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit, and continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the best interests of our clients, as well as empowering new, diverse voices within the industry,” Silbermann said.

Founded in 1975, International Creative Management has become one of the industry’s leading talent agencies. Silbermann joined ICM in 2006 when it acquired Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann Agency, where he was the youngest partner and earned a reputation as a sharp and ambitious agent.

In 2012, the Century City firm rebranded itself as ICM Partners after Silbermann led the charge to make it a partnership, with agents buying out private equity investor Rizvi Traverse Management.

ICM Partners had recently come under scrutiny, after many former employees described mistreatment by their managers to the L.A. Times. The paper’s investigation highlighted numerous allegations of harassment and other misconduct against women by several male agents and executives.

ICM has said it “does not tolerate harassment, bullying or other inappropriate conduct. HR investigates all reports received and addresses each with appropriate disciplinary measures up to and including dismissal.”

