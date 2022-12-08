New York Times’ journalists stage historic strike as labor tensions mount across media

Taking a defiant stand, hundreds of New York Times journalists refused to work Thursday — the largest journalist-led labor action at the nation’s leading newspaper in more than 40 years.

The New York Times Guild’s 24-hour strike highlighted the mounting frustration of writers, editors, online producers, security guards and other staffers,over the slow pace of negotiations for a new contract. The last newsroom contract expired in March 2021, and guild leaders this week said “the company’s failure to bargain in good faith” prompted their walkout.

“We are deeply committed to the success of the paper... [But] today, for the first time in decades, we’re fulfilling that mission in a different way,” The Times Guild and its local, NewsGuild of New York, said in a letter to readers.

Advertisement

The Times’ management, however, disputed slow-walking a deal to cover 1,450 newsroom guild members.

“It’s disappointing that they’re taking such drastic action, given the clear commitment we’ve shown to negotiate our way to a contract that provides Times journalists with substantial pay increases, market-leading benefits, and flexible working conditions,” New York Times Co. Chief Executive Meredith Kopit Levien wrote in a Wednesday night message to the staff.

Executive Editor Joseph Kahn, in a separate email to the newsroom, wrote: “Strikes typically happen when talks deadlock. That is not where we are today.”

Negotiations have been ongoing for 20 months. New York Times’ journalists have demanded a 10% pay bump at contract ratification (to compensate workers who went two years without a raise) and 5.5% increases in 2023 and 2024. They’ve asked for a minimum annual salary of $65,000, citing the high cost of living in New York.

Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff picket outside the Times’ office after walking off the job for 24 hours, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

Talks have also touched on retirement and other benefits, as well as a proposal to phase out the company’s pension plan. Some journalists also want to continue to work from home as they have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tensions at the New York Times echo clashes nationwide .

Members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh are in the seventh week of a strike against the Post-Gazette. The group went on strike in early October after rejecting a new employee health insurance plan imposed by management. Journalists with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Texas, part of a chain owned by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, went on strike last month.

Workers at Starbucks and Amazon also have sought to form unions.

The Times’ union announced its intent to strike a week ago, giving managers time to stockpile stories and adjust production schedules. Press workers continued on the job, which enabled print editions to be delivered without interruption.

“We will produce a robust report on Thursday,” Kahn said in an email to staff. “But it will be harder than usual.”

Not all Times’ journalists participated in the walkout. The newsroom boasts more than 1,800 workers and more than 1,100 signed walk-out pledges. International reporters largely are not covered by the contract.

And prominent Washington reporters provided in-depth coverage of the prisoner swap with Russia that freed basketball star Brittney Griner. Tech writers detailed the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block Microsoft’s planned purchase of video games company Activision.

Susan DeCarava, president of the NewsGuild of New York, which includes the Times’ guild, did not have a precise number of journalists who participated. The Times declined to provide a figure. DeCarava said she received pledges that at least 80% percent of membership supported the action. Coworkers had sent photos from their phones of a largely empty Times newsroom, she said.

New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks outside the Times’ office, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in New York. Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff protested outside the Times’ office after walking off the job for 24 hours, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

During a Thursday afternoon rally, more than 150 union members and supporters crowded in front of The Times’ headquarters off Eight Avenue and 40th Street in Manhattan.

Photographers and union members were hanging off the steel scaffolding in front of the building to get a better view. A giant inflatable snarling rat — a mascot at union job actions in New York and other cities — stood alongside the speaker lectern. Its name: Scabby.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of “The 1619 Project” and one of the nation’s biggest journalism, stars spoke.

“I was a worker who couldn’t afford to pay my bills off a newspaper salary,” Hannah-Jones said in an interview. “I know how hard it is for so many of my co-workers here who may be intimidated to speak out. So it was important for me to show solidarity and to argue on behalf of my colleagues.”

After nearly an hour of remarks, employees marched with signs and were led in solidarity chants by a small drum corp.

The last significant work stoppage by New York Times journalists was a 24-day strike in 1965. There was an 88-day walkout by pressmen in 1978. Three years later, the newsroom Guild struck for about six hours.

California Los Angeles Times reaches historic agreement with its newsroom union The Los Angeles Times and the L.A. Times Guild, which represents about 475 journalists, have tentatively agreed on a first-ever labor accord for the newsroom in the paper’s nearly 138-year history.

Thursday’s job action comes amid an expansion of NewsGuild, part of the Communications Workers of America. It has steadily been growing since journalists at the Los Angeles Times voted in early 2018 to create the publication’s first newsroom union in its 140-year history.

Union activity has intensified as younger journalists step into leadership roles, unafraid to challenge their bosses over compensation and issues of work-life balance. The trend follows years of financial squeezes.

Newspapers have seen advertising revenue dramatically decline as readers migrate to Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

The shift has created “news deserts” in many local communities, a drought that accelerated during the pandemic. Papers have withered or folded, some reducing circulation days. Journalists still working have put in longer hours and juggled more assignments to compensate for colleagues who were laid off or took buyouts.

“Low wages, hostile working conditions and a hemorrhaging industry have pushed journalists to the brink,” the Fort Worth union said in its strike announcement.

Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff picket outside the Times’ office after walking off the job for 24 hours, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in New York. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

The New York Times is among the world’s most financially prosperous. It is widely viewed as the model for transitioning from a daily print edition to a vibrant online report. New York Times Co. ended the most recent fiscal quarter with more than 9 million paid subscribers and revenue gains.

It reported total revenues for the third quarter of $547.7 million, up 7.6% from the year-earlier period.

The company has been expanding. This year, it paid $550 million in cash to acquire The Athletic, the sports news site. It bought the online word puzzle, Wordle. On Thursday, striking journalists called on readers to forego their daily Wordle fix.

At the rally, speakers stressed how the New York Times Company has touted its success to Wall Street and investors, raising its shareholder dividend and announcing a $150 million stock buyback program. Yet, the newsroom staff has gone two years without a pay increase.

The company is “on track for annual operating profit of at least $320 million,” the guild noted in its letter.

“We know what we have done for the New York Times in terms of keeping our paper afloat and making it really profitable and our top executives are getting huge amounts of compensation that have been increased by huge percentage points in the last year and they won’t give the workers in the trenches a 10 percent raise,” said Nancy Wartik, who works in the audience department at the Times.

The Times’ Kopit Levien acknowledged the company’s success but said that 40% of revenue still comes from the print product.

“We are succeeding mightily in many ways, yet our transformation is not complete,” Kopit Levien said. “Our profits have yet to catch up to where they were a couple of decades ago. And we continue to compete fiercely in a highly dynamic digital environment for subscribers and advertisers – now against a backdrop of intensifying economic pressure and uncertainty.”

Meanwhile, arch rival the Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch, dropped its paywall, allowing consumers to read its stories for free for one-day.

Battaglio reported from New York and James reported from Los Angeles.