Advertisement
Company Town

WGA asks members to vote on key demands in bargaining with studios

Headquarters of the Writers Guild of America West in the Fairfax District.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Anousha SakouiStaff Writer 
Share

Curb “abuses” of so-called mini-rooms. Boost residual payments for streaming shows. Regulate artificial intelligence in writing.

Those are among the leading bargaining goals established by the Writers Guild of America, according to an an email to union members viewed by the Times.

The WGA’s leadership on Monday asked its more than 10,000 members to vote on a proposed “pattern of demands,” the general areas that will guide negotiations set to begin on March 20. Ballots must be submitted by March 7.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28, 2019 Building at 7000 West 3rd Street in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles where the Writers Guild of America West is located on March 28, 2019. There is a dispute between the Writers Guild of America and the Assn. of Talent Agents. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

With Hollywood fears of a strike, writers gather to weigh issues. What are they after?

Writers meet today to discuss the issues they expect will be at the center of difficult contract negotiations with the studios this spring.

Among the bargaining demands: the union wants increased contributions to the union’s health and pension plan; higher minimum pay across all categories; and standardized compensation, whether content is released in theaters or on streaming platforms.

The union also is seeking to extend span protection, which restricts the amount of time writers can spend working on a single episode of TV; and to regulate the use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies.

The bargaining proposals provide the framework for upcoming negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in what is expected to be a contentious bargaining cycle. Producers and studios are already girding for a writers’ strike this year, the first since 2007. The current contract for writers expires May 1.

NIGHT COURT -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television)

Company Town

Hollywood studios plan for a writers’ strike — even before negotiations have started

Studios and producers are preparing for a possible writers’ strike, a month before negotiations are set to begin with the Writers Guild of America.

“The 2023 MBA [minimum basic agreement] negotiations takes place in the context of an expanding media industry that remains highly profitable, despite short-term declines in profitability affecting some companies,” wrote WGA West President Meredith Stiehm and WGA East President Michael Winship in an email to members first reported by Variety. “The broad goal of our negotiating committee will be to build on the gains achieved in past contracts, and to ensure that writers receive their fair share of the proceeds generated by the content they create.”

The pattern of demands vote follows a series of meetings held by the union in Los Angeles and New York to solicit members’ feedback.

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Anousha Sakoui

Anousha Sakoui is an entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times, covering topics such as labor and litigation in Hollywood. She has been a journalist for over 20 years, having joined the Times in 2019 and reported for the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, and Bloomberg News and Businessweek Magazine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement