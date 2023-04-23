NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaves company, citing ‘inappropriate relationship’
NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is leaving the entertainment giant, parent company Comcast Corp. said Sunday, citing an “inappropriate relationship.”
Comcast in a statement said that it and Shell “mutually agreed” that he would depart effective immediately, following an investigation into inappropriate conduct led by outside counsel.
“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Shell said in a statement. “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”
This is a developing story.
