Disney takes control of Hulu, building an arsenal for streaming wars

Hulu launched in 2007 as a joint venture between NBC and Fox. It has grown into one of the most popular streaming services because it’s filled with hits from the broadcast networks. Disney joined the service in 2009, and Time Warner Inc. eventually took a 10% stake. Last month, telecommunications giant AT&T Inc., which now owns the Time Warner properties, sold its interest in Hulu for $1.43 billion. AT&T is struggling with more than $170 billion in debt that it took on to finance its ventures into media, including buying DirecTV in 2015.