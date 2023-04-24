Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News

Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at an event in Esztergom, Hungary, in August 2021.

Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News.

The network announced the departure of its top-rated and most provocative conservative host Monday with no explanation. His last show was Friday.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Starting Monday, Carlson’s 8 p.m. Eastern time slot will be filled by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named, the company said.

Fox News last week reached a $787.5-million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to resolve a defamation lawsuit. Dominion accused Fox of knowingly making false claims related to the 2020 election.

This is a developing story.

