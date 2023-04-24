Advertisement
Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News

Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at an event in Esztergom, Hungary, in August 2021.
(Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News.

The network announced the departure of its top-rated and most provocative conservative host Monday with no explanation. His last show was Friday.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Starting Monday, Carlson’s 8 p.m. Eastern time slot will be filled by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named, the company said.

Fox News last week reached a $787.5-million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to resolve a defamation lawsuit. Dominion accused Fox of knowingly making false claims related to the 2020 election.

This is a developing story.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

