Actors Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup get married

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in 2022.

Naomi Watts on Saturday announced she married fellow actor Billy Crudup.

Watts posted a photo on Instagram of her and her husband wearing formal attire. She held a bouquet of white flowers in the photo with the caption “Hitched!”

Multiple celebrities quickly congratulated Watts. “Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!,” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts Billy Crudup connects onstage, on-screen The Sunday Conversation: Billy Crudup dishes on sibling rivalry, his new film ‘Blood Ties’ and appearing on Broadway with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

Actor Jennifer Coolidge wrote, “Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!!,” followed by lots of emojis including applause and champagne. “You two couldn’t look happier !!!XO.”

Watts, who starred in movies including “King Kong” and “Birdman,” has been “romantically linked” to Crudup since 2017, according to People. Both actors were in the Netflix thriller series “Gypsy.”

Watts has two sons with actor Liev Schreiber. Crudup has a son with actor Mary Louise Parker.

In April, Watts was asked whether she was engaged on the “Today” show and the actor avoided the question, saying “brain fog.”