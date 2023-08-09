Laura Jarrett named co-anchor of NBC’s ‘Saturday Today’

NBC Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett is joining the Saturday edition of the network’s morning program “Today” as co-anchor.

NBC News announced Wednesday that Jarrett will sit alongside co-anchor Peter Alexander on the program starting Sept. 9. Jarrett is succeeding Kristen Welker, who is taking over as moderator of “Meet the Press” from Chuck Todd.

Newsletter Inside the business of entertainment The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Jarrett, 39, arrived at NBC News in January after a six year stint at CNN, where she covered legal issues and served as co-anchor of the daily morning program “Early Start.” She is the daughter of former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Advertisement

As senior legal correspondent for the network, Jarrett covers the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court while also providing analysis on law enforcement and crime stories, such as the Alex Murdaugh trial and the Idaho college murders.

NBC News is moving “Saturday Today” back to its Rockefeller Center studio in New York after broadcasting from the network’s Washington headquarters in recent years. Joe Fryer is the feature anchor on the program and Angie Lassman serves as meteorologist.