Laura Jarrett named co-anchor of NBC’s ‘Saturday Today’

Laura Jarrett will co-anchor NBC's "Saturday Today" starting Sept. 9.
(NBC News)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
NBC Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett is joining the Saturday edition of the network’s morning program “Today” as co-anchor.

NBC News announced Wednesday that Jarrett will sit alongside co-anchor Peter Alexander on the program starting Sept. 9. Jarrett is succeeding Kristen Welker, who is taking over as moderator of “Meet the Press” from Chuck Todd.

Jarrett, 39, arrived at NBC News in January after a six year stint at CNN, where she covered legal issues and served as co-anchor of the daily morning program “Early Start.” She is the daughter of former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Company Town

As senior legal correspondent for the network, Jarrett covers the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court while also providing analysis on law enforcement and crime stories, such as the Alex Murdaugh trial and the Idaho college murders.

NBC News is moving “Saturday Today” back to its Rockefeller Center studio in New York after broadcasting from the network’s Washington headquarters in recent years. Joe Fryer is the feature anchor on the program and Angie Lassman serves as meteorologist.

Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

