Advertisement
Company Town

WGA says it will meet with AMPTP Wednesday as strike drags on

A large group of WGA members picket in front of the Paramount Studios gate in Los Angeles on May 4.
A large group of WGA members picket in front of the Paramount Studios gate in Los Angeles.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Wendy LeeStaff Writer 
Share

The Writers Guild of America said it will meet with the alliance representing major studios starting on Wednesday, as the two sides try to negotiate a new agreement that would end the long strike by film and TV writers that has hobbled Hollywood since early May.

“You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible,” the WGA’s negotiating committee wrote to members on Monday morning.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios including Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and the Walt Disney Co., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

“Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to work together with the WGA to end the strike,” the studio group said in a statement last week as it signaled it was working with the guild to return to the negotiating table.

Wednesday’s meeting comes after weeks of little progress in resolving the impasse. The sides last met Aug. 22, when chief executives of multiple studios and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini gathered with WGA negotiators. The meeting went badly.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Members of the WGA-EAST and SAG-AFTRA picket outside of The Drew Barrymore Show as audience members arrive ahead of the show at CBS Broadcast Center on September 12, 2023 in New York City. Drew Barrymore announced that her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, would return and begin taping episodes for a fourth season on September 11th. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. The strike has shut down Hollywood productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Television

Commentary: Drew Barrymore spent years building her brand. Without writers, it unraveled in a week

The quirky daytime host has shown the power of a carefully crafted celebrity narrative — and the ease with which even the most convincing comeback story can fall apart.

Sept. 17, 2023

Writers have been pushing for protections against artificial intelligence, minimum staffing in writers rooms and more transparency on how well programs on streaming services perform so that writers can be financially rewarded when they surge in viewership.

The strike has taken a significant financial toll on studios, pushing back movie releases and causing networks to rely more on unscripted programs. Talk shows hosted by Drew Barrymore and Bill Maher had planned to return but faced severe backlash from WGA members. Both hosts recently reversed their decisions, deciding to delay their returns.

“My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike,” Maher wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. “Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table I’m going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done.”

Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Fox Studios on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. Television and movie writers declared late Monday, May 1, that they will launch an industrywide strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Company Town

AMPTP says it will meet with WGA next week after long standstill

AMPTP said it plans to meet with the WGA next week, after the guild requested a meeting “to move negotiations forward.” It’s been weeks since the parties last met formally.

Sept. 14, 2023

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsJobs, Labor & Workplace
Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement