‘Euphoria’ Season 3 pushed back to 2025

Zendaya sits in the backseat of a car at night in "Euphoria" Season 2.
Zendaya in a scene from the Season 2 premiere of “Euphoria.”
(Eddy Chen / HBO)
By Malia Mendez
The third season of HBO’s hit teen drama “Euphoria” has officially been delayed to 2025.

HBO and Max boss Casey Bloys announced the news during a press event Thursday. The show is among several titles “coming in 2025” — as shown in a sizzle reel — including “The White Lotus” Season 3, “The Last of Us” Season 2 and the “It” prequel series, “Welcome to Derry.”

Television

The new season was already on hold as show creator Sam Levinson took over directing duties on his other HBO series, “The Idol.” HBO Head of Drama Francesca Orsi said in May that, coupled with Levinson’s “Idol” commitments, Zendaya’s schedule and the writers’ strike would likely push back the premiere to 2025 — six years after the release of Season 1.

“Euphoria” star Angus Cloud, who played lovable drug dealer Fez, died July 31, before filming had begun on the new season. Season 2 concluded in 2022 with police raiding Fez’s home, arresting him and killing his brother during a shootout. It’s unclear whether his character will be written into the new season.

Levinson told Elle in August that Season 3 will be a “film noir” that explores, through the eyes of Zendaya’s character Rue, “what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

The 146-day writers’ walkout ended Sept. 27. However, the Hollywood work stoppage continues as actors are still on strike. The latest talks between SAG-AFTRA and the major studios have focused on concerns about artificial intelligence.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was an intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk and recently graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

