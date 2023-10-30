Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly flout SAG-AFTRA Halloween costume guidelines amid strike

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox posted photos of their “Kill Bill”-inspired Halloween costume and tagged the performers union, SAG-AFTRA.

Actors Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly flouted strike guidelines over the weekend by posting photos on Instagram of themselves dressed as “Kill Bill” characters for Halloween.

While both the “Jennifer’s Body” star and the “Bird Box” cast member — who acts under his real name, Colson Baker — shared pictures of themselves in costume, Fox took her disobedience a step further by tagging the performers union, SAG-AFTRA, in the caption of her post.

Fox — who dressed as Gogo Yubari from the Quentin Tarantino film now owned by Lionsgate — appeared to mock SAG-AFTRA’s Halloween costume guidelines, which advised members to avoid posting “photos of costumes inspired by struck content on social media” during the spooky season.

The guild’s “strike-friendly tips and tricks” for celebrating Halloween in solidarity were later taken down after drawing laughs and criticism on social media and elsewhere. (“Saturday Night Live” debuted a sketch this weekend mocking the Halloween guidelines and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.)

The performers union has responded to the backlash by clarifying that the guidelines do “not apply to anyone’s kids.”

“We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days,” the union said earlier this month. “Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work.”

If Fox intended to stir the cauldron with her post, she succeeded. Multiple members of SAG-AFTRA criticized the “Transformers” actor on social media for taunting the union.

“What a rebel,” “Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter wrote Sunday on X. “Keep posturing for stupid s—, pretty lady. Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day - unpaid - to get basic contract earners a fair deal. ... No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan)”

“you look amazing but i wish you didn’t post this,” “Castaways” actor Paige McGarvin commented on Fox’s Instagram post. “i totally understand if you disagree with sag and want to voice that privately / to your inner circle, but using your massive platform to undermine the union and sow seeds of division in an incredibly public way does nothing but hurt our leverage with the amptp.”

Reps for Fox and SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond Monday to requests for comment.

On Sunday, SAG-AFTRA released a statement announcing that the guild and the alliance representing the major studios would be “working independently Monday and reengage on scheduling at the end of the day” after negotiating all weekend and much of last week.

“Join us and flood picket lines in the morning,” the statement read. “Make your voices heard.”