A high-profile breakup and a DUI arrest? Tiffany Haddish can’t help but laugh

Tiffany Haddisih is doing just fine and even cracking jokes about some major life events she had over the past few months.

During a virtual appearance on Monday’s “The Tonight Show,” “The Afterparty” and “Girls Trip” star immediately addressed her November breakup with musician Common by rolling it into a joke about her DUI arrest in Georgia earlier this month.

“I can say this, Jimmy... I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform. I wasn’t expecting it. I wasn’t expecting that at all,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!” Haddish joked.

Advertisement

The Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian was arrested in Peachtree City, south of Atlanta, on Jan. 14 after police received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel, the Associated Press reported.

Haddish was detained and charged with driving under the influence. She later posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail.

During the Monday TV spot, Haddish also mourned the loss of her grandmother and late comedian Bob Saget, both of whom changed the trajectory of her career.

“He was the first white man to ever tell me to just be yourself. ‘Just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ And that was huge for me,” she told Fallon, describing Saget as a mentor and big brother.

She said she’s “definitely making something out of” her feelings, quipping that her “next special is gonna be about grief.”

“It’s going to be hilarious. Figuring out how to process it all,” she said. “Kids get to cry whenever they want to, wherever they want to. As an adult, you can’t just cry at work like that. They send you home. I need my money.”

The 47-year-old’s other goals include winning another Grammy for “reading out loud” and making 80 films by the time she’s 50.